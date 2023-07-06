Wood Gives Up Law License as States Weigh Disciplining Him |...

News From Law.com

Attorney Lin Wood, who filed legal challenges seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, is relinquishing his law license, electing to retire from practicing rather than face possible disbarment. Multiple states have weighed disciplining him for pushing Trump's false claims that he defeated Joe Biden. On Tuesday, Wood asked officials in his home state of Georgia to "retire" his law license in light of "disciplinary proceedings pending against me."

Georgia

July 06, 2023, 12:02 PM

nature of claim: /