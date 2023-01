Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance Co. of America to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for wind and hail damage claims, was filed by Red Dirt Legal on behalf of Daniel Wood and Linda Wood. The case is 5:23-cv-00100, Wood et al v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 3:58 PM