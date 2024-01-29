Who Got The Work

Neema M. Monfared of Akerman has entered an appearance for Hillsborough County School Board in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 13 in Florida Northern District Court by Southern Legal Counsel; Southern Poverty Law Center; and Altshuler Berzon on behalf of certain Florida public school teachers. The suit arises from a new Florida law that forbids teachers from using preferred pronouns. According to the complaint, the law discriminates against transgender and nonbinary employees on the basis of gender. Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees is represented by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 4:23-cv-00526, Wood et al v. Florida Department Of Education et al.

Education

January 29, 2024, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Av Schwandes

Jane Doe

Katie Wood

MS. Jane Doe

MS. Katie Wood

Mx. Av Schwandes

Plaintiffs

Southern Legal Counsel Inc - Gainesville Fl

Southern Poverty Law Center - Decatur Ga

Southern Poverty Law Center - Montgomery Al

Altshuler Berzon Llp - San Francisco Ca

Southern Poverty Law Center - Miami Fl

defendants

Aadil Ameerally

Ana Armbrister Bland

Ann Copenhaver

Benjamin Gibson

Benjamin Henry

Charles Shaw

Christine Plaza

Commissioner Of Education

Education Practices Commission

Elayne Colon

Esther Byrd

Florida Department Of Education

Florida Virtual School Board Of Trustees

Grazie P Christie

Hillsborough County School Board

Jared Barr

Jeffrey Johnson

Jordan Tompkins

Joseph Goodwin

Kathy Wilks

Kelly Garcia

Kenneth Lapee

Kevin Rowe

Lee County School Board

Lisa Innerst

Malcolm Thomas

Marc Snyder

Marylynn Magar

Mason Lewis

Michael Butcher

Monesia Brown

Orenthya Sloan

Ryan Petty

Sallie Murphy

State Board Of Education

Timothy Holley

Yvonne Caldwell

defendant counsels

Consovoy Mccarthy Pllc - Arlington Va

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

Akerman

Roetzel & Andress Pa - Naples Fl

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination