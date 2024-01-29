Who Got The Work
Neema M. Monfared of Akerman has entered an appearance for Hillsborough County School Board in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 13 in Florida Northern District Court by Southern Legal Counsel; Southern Poverty Law Center; and Altshuler Berzon on behalf of certain Florida public school teachers. The suit arises from a new Florida law that forbids teachers from using preferred pronouns. According to the complaint, the law discriminates against transgender and nonbinary employees on the basis of gender. Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees is represented by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 4:23-cv-00526, Wood et al v. Florida Department Of Education et al.
Education
January 29, 2024, 10:45 AM
Plaintiffs
- Av Schwandes
- Jane Doe
- Katie Wood
- MS. Jane Doe
- MS. Katie Wood
- Mx. Av Schwandes
Plaintiffs
- Southern Legal Counsel Inc - Gainesville Fl
- Southern Poverty Law Center - Decatur Ga
- Southern Poverty Law Center - Montgomery Al
- Altshuler Berzon Llp - San Francisco Ca
- Southern Poverty Law Center - Miami Fl
defendants
- Aadil Ameerally
- Ana Armbrister Bland
- Ann Copenhaver
- Benjamin Gibson
- Benjamin Henry
- Charles Shaw
- Christine Plaza
- Commissioner Of Education
- Education Practices Commission
- Elayne Colon
- Esther Byrd
- Florida Department Of Education
- Florida Virtual School Board Of Trustees
- Grazie P Christie
- Hillsborough County School Board
- Jared Barr
- Jeffrey Johnson
- Jordan Tompkins
- Joseph Goodwin
- Kathy Wilks
- Kelly Garcia
- Kenneth Lapee
- Kevin Rowe
- Lee County School Board
- Lisa Innerst
- Malcolm Thomas
- Marc Snyder
- Marylynn Magar
- Mason Lewis
- Michael Butcher
- Monesia Brown
- Orenthya Sloan
- Ryan Petty
- Sallie Murphy
- State Board Of Education
- Timothy Holley
- Yvonne Caldwell
defendant counsels
- Consovoy Mccarthy Pllc - Arlington Va
- Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell
- Akerman
- Roetzel & Andress Pa - Naples Fl
nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination