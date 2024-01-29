Who Got The Work

Neema M. Monfared of Akerman has entered an appearance for Hillsborough County School Board in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 13 in Florida Northern District Court by Southern Legal Counsel; Southern Poverty Law Center; and Altshuler Berzon on behalf of certain Florida public school teachers. The suit arises from a new Florida law that forbids teachers from using preferred pronouns. According to the complaint, the law discriminates against transgender and nonbinary employees on the basis of gender. Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees is represented by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 4:23-cv-00526, Wood et al v. Florida Department Of Education et al.

Education

January 29, 2024, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination