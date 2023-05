Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stinson LLP on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bell Textron, Tri-Rotor LLC and other defendants to Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by the Cross Law Firm and Romanucci & Blandin on behalf of the estate of Ripson Eduardo Wong, who died in a helicopter crash while spraying crops. The case is 6:23-cv-01098, Wong v. Tamayo et al.

Aerospace & Defense

May 22, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Candace Wong

Plaintiffs

Cross Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Alejandro Salas Tamayo

Bell Textron, Inc.

Larry K. Smith

Pahoran Alejandro Garcia-Bustamante

Randy Lynn Ogata

Tri-Rotor AG Services, Inc.

Tri-Rotor Crop Services, LLC

Tri-Rotor Spray & Chemical, Inc.

Tri-Rotor, LLC

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

Cooling & Herbers, PC

nature of claim: 315/for airplane product liability claims