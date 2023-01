Who Got The Work

Scott R. Lachman and Lilith V. Xara of Akerman have entered appearances for Bank of America Home Loans in a pending wrongful foreclosure lawsuit. The action was filed pro se Nov. 29 in Nevada District Court by Suet F. Wong. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:22-cv-01985, Wong v. Night Swim Lane Trust et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 7:47 AM