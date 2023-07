New Suit - Contract

American Express and Jeffrey C. Campbell were slapped with a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Susanne Wong, who claims discrepancies with lines of credit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61454, Wong v. American Express Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 2:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Susanne Wong

defendants

American Express Company

Jeffrey C. Campbell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract