New Suit - Contract

American Fresh Produce was sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court over a disputed agricultural transaction. The suit, filed by Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on behalf of Wonderful Citrus Cooperative, accuses the defendant of failing to pay $311,000 for delivered citrus products. The case is 3:23-cv-00199, Wonderful Growers Cooperative et al v. American Fresh Produce, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 26, 2023, 12:04 PM