Who Got The Work

Tucker Ellis partner Brian K. Brookey and UB Greensfelder LLP partner Rachael L. Rodman have entered appearances for Highlink Trade Limited, Omnifamily Inc. and Omnihome Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, asserting two patents related to the design of a stroller, was filed April 22 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Niria Arvizu on behalf of Wonderfold Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:24-cv-03280, Wonderfold Corporation v. Highlink Trade Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 10, 2024, 6:13 PM

