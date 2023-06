News From Law.com

Fast-growing climate consultancy 3Degrees Group has hired Jan Kang, veteran in-house leader and founder of the Women's General Counsel Network, as general counsel. Kang was previously chief operating officer and general counsel at cybersecurity startup Stairwell, where she was also a board member. After leaving the GC role in October, she was an adviser until her official departure in January.

Business Services

June 12, 2023, 11:00 AM

nature of claim: /