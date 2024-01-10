Women Make Up the Majority of Associates for First Time | La...

News From Law.com

For the first time in history, women now make up over half of associates at law firms, according to the National Association for Law Placement's diversity report for 2023. "This .. is remarkable for both the fact that it was achieved, and for how long it took," wrote NALP executive director Nikia Gray in the report's introduction. "NALP began tracking law firm diversity data in 1991 … 121 years after the first woman graduated law school in the United States. … It took another thirty-two years for women to achieve equal, and just slightly greater, representation among associates—153 years in total."

Legal Services

January 10, 2024, 2:14 PM

nature of claim: /