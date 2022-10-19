Women Leaders in Tech Law: Michelle Armond | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Michelle Armond, partner and co-founder of Armond Wilson, notched a win against Sony Interactive Entertainment on behalf of Intellectual Pixels Ltd. in a patent dispute over video game graphics technology. Armond launched the Newport Beach, California-based IP litigation firm in 2019, departing as a co-chair of Knobbe Martens' Patent Office litigation practice. In the last year, the litigator also scored key defense wins for Advanced Micro Devices, Spectrum Brands, Targus International and Purdue University.

California

October 19, 2022, 5:06 PM