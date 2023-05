News From Law.com

Women lawyers leave Am Law 200 firms for "thoroughly depressing" reasons, such as a lack of support from the firm in providing maternity leave or childcare, and the stress of meeting billable hour targets, a new survey from legal intelligence provider Leopard Solutions finds.The concerns are so deep that only 58% of the nearly 200 Am Law 200 women lawyers who participated the survey would recommend a legal career to their daughter.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 05, 2023, 2:11 PM

nature of claim: /