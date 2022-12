News From Law.com

Victoria Filippov-Nemeth, principal at Filippov Law Group and general counsel at PPI Quality & Engineering, is a Women in Energy honoree as part of the 2022 Texas Lawyer Awards. Filippov-Nemeth shared insights with Texas Lawyer on working with other women in the industry and mentoring some of them, as well as other topics.

December 01, 2022, 7:02 AM