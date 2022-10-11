Womble Partners With Truist Client and Legal Aid to Expunge ...

News From Law.com

Womble Bond Dickinson partnered with a major banking client on a large pro bono project in which attorneys worked together to expunge the criminal records of dozens of North Carolina residents. The group project between Womble, Truist Financial and Legal Aid of North Carolina — which featured 30 Womble Bond Dickinson attorneys and 30 Truist in-house attorneys and paralegals — also served to further the ties between Womble and Truist. Overall, the project consisted of more than 310 volunteer hours, 150 petitions prepared and over 50 clients served.

October 11, 2022, 5:18 PM