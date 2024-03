News From Law.com

Womble Bond Dickinson's revenue and net income increased as it billed for more hours, raised billing rates and saw strong activity in practices such as life sciences and manufacturing. Meanwhile, its profits per equity partner were flat in 2023 amid an increase in both partner tiers, an effort to develop its talent for future growth, a firm leader said.

March 21, 2024, 1:51 PM

