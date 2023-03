News From Law.com

Profits decreased at Womble Bond Dickinson 13% last year, when travel costs came back from their pandemic-era hiatus and the firm invested in opening four new locations. Travel expenses and investments in geographic expansion more than reversed the 11.4% net income increase and 12.8% profits per equity partner increase that the firm realized in 2021. In 2022, Womble Bond's net income sank 13.8% to $152.5 million and PEP dropped 13.3% to $702,000.

March 17, 2023, 11:49 AM

