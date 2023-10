News From Law.com

Adding more depth to its real estate practice in a fast-growing city, Womble Bond Dickinson has hired three lawyers in Charlotte, including two laterals from a competitor and a former in-house counsel to a national convenience store chain. It also is seeking to grow in other practice areas in Charlotte, said the office's managing partner.

Legal Services

October 20, 2023, 11:50 AM

