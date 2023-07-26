Womble Adds Bankruptcy Groups First NY Partners | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

Womble Bond Dickinson is expanding its bankruptcy team into New York with three lateral partners, saying now is the right time to invest in the practice due to current market conditions. Edward Schnitzer, David Banker and Wojciech Jung began working Monday as partners on Womble's capital markets practice and bankruptcy team in its New York office. They are the firm's first bankruptcy lawyers based in its New York office, which launched in April 2022.

July 26, 2023, 11:37 AM

