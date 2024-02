News From Law.com

A cleaning woman was allegedly injured when an exit sign at a law firm fell on her. Now, she's seeking damages from the firm and the building owner. The lawsuit was filed in Hartford Superior Court on behalf of Maria Zea by Matthew C. Wihelm of Dressler Strickland. It names as defendants the law firm Updike, Kelly & Spellacy, and the Goodwin Square Building LLC.

Connecticut

February 16, 2024, 1:41 PM

nature of claim: /