A Mississippi woman has been found guilty of threatening to kill a federal judge last fall. Jurors on Wednesday convicted Candra Clark, 41, of Ridgeland, of sending two threats-filled emails to U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves set sentencing for Oct. 23.

Mississippi

July 31, 2023, 8:30 AM

