Woman Charged With Attempted Arson of Martin Luther King Jr....

Atlanta police have arrested a woman who's accused of trying to burn down the birthplace of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta. Officers arrested the 26-year-old woman around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after responding to a report of vandalism in process at the two-story home in the historic Auburn Avenue Historic District, according to a police statement. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the woman had poured gasoline on the property before people at the site stopped her.

December 08, 2023, 11:13 AM

