New Suit - Employment

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action was brought by Imler Law on behalf of Tamara Wolverton, who claims that she was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02377, Wolverton v. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 22, 2022, 7:41 AM