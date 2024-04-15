Who Got The Work

Christine G. Rolph, Corey D. McGehee and John T. Ryan from Latham & Watkins have stepped in as defense counsel to Philip Morris International in a pending consumer class action in connection with the marketing and sale of the defendants' Zyn brand oral nicotine pouches. The action, filed March 1 in California Southern District Court by the Schlesinger Law Offices and Schmidt National Law Group, contends that the defendants marketed the product as a 'nicotine-cessation device' despite knowing that it contains no health benefits, is not a proven or authorized cessation device and leads to nicotine addiction for new users. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew G. Schopler, is 3:24-cv-00417, Wolters v. Swedish Match North America, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 15, 2024, 11:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Bailey Wolters

Plaintiffs

Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A.

Martin Schmidt

defendants

Philip Morris International, Inc.

Swedish Match North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Munger, Tolles & Olson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims