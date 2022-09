Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman Mathis & Gary on Friday removed a data breach class action against Comstar Ambulance Billing Service to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of patients whose personally identifiable information was compromised due to alleged negligence. The case is 1:22-cv-11527, Woltag et al. v. Comstar LLC.

Health Care

September 16, 2022, 1:51 PM