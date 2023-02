New Suit

Netflix was sued Monday in California Northern District Court over its fictional TV series 'The Mire.' The court action, brought by the Medrala Law Firm on behalf of Piotr and Katarzyna Woloszynska, accuses the defendants of misusing their images and mischaracterizing their family in the show's second season. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00636, Woloszynska v. Woloszynska et al.