Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw and McBrayer PLLC on Friday removed a lawsuit against Collins Aerospace Headquarters to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00306, Wollor v. Collins Aerospace Headquarters.

Kentucky

June 17, 2023, 9:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Winfred N. Wollor

defendants

Collins Aerospace Headquarters

defendant counsels

Mcbrayer PLLC

Jackson Lewis

Kyle A. Petersen

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination