Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a class action against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Inc. to Kansas District Court. The suit, pertaining to the alleged breach of terms contained within insurance contracts, accuses Blue Cross of improperly denying preventative health benefit claims rendered by contracting providers. The action is backed by GM Law PC and Arthur-Green LLP. The case is 5:23-cv-04029, Wollenberg et al v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Inc.
Insurance
April 21, 2023, 6:41 AM