Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a class action against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Inc. to Kansas District Court. The suit, pertaining to the alleged breach of terms contained within insurance contracts, accuses Blue Cross of improperly denying preventative health benefit claims rendered by contracting providers. The action is backed by GM Law PC and Arthur-Green LLP. The case is 5:23-cv-04029, Wollenberg et al v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Inc.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 6:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Janae Wollenberg

Rachel Whetstone

Shelly Ingram

defendants

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute