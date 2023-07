Removed To Federal Court

United HealthCare Services Inc. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by pro se plaintiff Ronald Woll. The defendant is represented by McDowell Hetherington LLP. The case is 4:23-cv-02489, Woll v. United HealthCare Services, Inc.

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 4:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronald Woll

defendants

United HealthCare Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute