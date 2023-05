Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a lawsuit against Barclays, the British investment bank, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, alleging violation of the Fair Credit Billing Act, was filed by Story Griffin on behalf of Scott Wolfram. The case is 3:23-cv-00545, Wolfram v. Barclays Bank Of Delaware.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott Wolfram

defendants

Barclays Bank Of Delaware

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 890/