Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Offices of Thomas J. Wagner on Tuesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:22-cv-05164, Wolffe v. Galdenzie et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 27, 2022, 6:05 PM