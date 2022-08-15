Who Got The Work

Melissa M. Root, Landon S. Raiford and John R. Storino from Jenner & Block have stepped in to defend Anthony Sepich in a pending lawsuit alleging fraudulent conduct. The complaint, filed June 30 in Illinois Northern District Court by Fuksa Khorshid LLC on behalf of Steve Wolff, accuses defendants of knowingly misrepresenting the financial status of Pipeline Foods LLC, an organic food supplier, and inducing plaintiff into accepting a CFO position at the failing company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman, is 1:22-cv-03433, Wolff v. Patina Solutions Group, Inc. et al.

Business Services

August 15, 2022, 5:05 AM