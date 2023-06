Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burns White on Friday removed an employment class action against Stake Center Locating to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Weisberg Cummings PC, brings wage-and hour claims on behalf of workers employed by the defendant as utility locators. The case is 2:23-cv-02125, Wolfe v. Stake Center Locating, LLC.

Pennsylvania

June 05, 2023, 4:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Austin Wolfe

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Cummings PC

defendants

Stake Center Locating, LLC

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 890/