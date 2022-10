New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Tuesday in Arkansas Western District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court action, over alleged violations of the Equal Pay Act, was brought by attorney Johanna J. Raimond on behalf of Kari Jarrett and Roberta Wolfe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05208, Wolfe et al v. Walmart Inc.