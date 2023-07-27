BlueScope Buildings North America Inc. was sued Thursday in Kansas District Court over breach-of-warranty claims. The suit was filed by Triplett Woolf Garretson on behalf of Big Building LLC and Wolfe Electric Inc. The court case accuses the defendants of refusing to honor a warranty for a custom roof. The defendant is represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 6:23-cv-01152, Wolfe Electric, Inc. et al v. BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.
Construction & Engineering
July 27, 2023, 1:39 PM