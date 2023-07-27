New Suit - Contract

BlueScope Buildings North America Inc. was sued Thursday in Kansas District Court over breach-of-warranty claims. The suit was filed by Triplett Woolf Garretson on behalf of Big Building LLC and Wolfe Electric Inc. The court case accuses the defendants of refusing to honor a warranty for a custom roof. The defendant is represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 6:23-cv-01152, Wolfe Electric, Inc. et al v. BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 27, 2023, 1:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Big Building, LLC

Wolfe Electric, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Triplett Woolf Garretson

defendants

BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects