Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Matrix Absence Management Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over disputed claims under a long-term disability policy, was filed by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Susan Wolf. The case is 1:22-cv-09280, Wolf v. Matrix Absence Management, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 29, 2022, 4:57 PM