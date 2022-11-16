Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Winston & Strawn on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Bank of America to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Van Winkle Law Firm on behalf of Bank of America account holders who have been deceived into me-to-me scams via Zelle. The lawsuit contends that account holders were not reimbursed by the defendant even after account holders were notified of fraudulent activity. The case is 3:22-cv-00621, Wolf v. Bank Of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 6:28 PM