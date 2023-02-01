New Suit - Consumer Class Action

W.L. Gore & Associates was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Motley Rice and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, alleges that groundwater in Elkton, Maryland, has been contaminated with harmful levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) due to the defendant's manufacturing of Gore-Tex fabric at its Cherry Hill Facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00280, Wolf et al. v. W.L. Gore & Associates.

Maryland

February 01, 2023, 7:33 PM