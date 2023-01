New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dollar General was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Dann Law Firm, contends that Dollar General charges customers a higher price at the cash register on various items than the price advertised on the in-store shelves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00558, Wolf et al v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 10:40 AM