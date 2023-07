New Suit - Employment

FMC Corp., an agricultural sciences company, and Aston Carter Inc. were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race and national origin. The lawsuit was filed by Koller Law on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02557, Wolde v. FMC Corporation et al.

Agriculture

July 03, 2023, 5:53 PM

Tafessework Wolde

Koller Law PC

FMC Corporation

Aston Carter, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination