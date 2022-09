Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and Summit Pointe Enterprises LLC, doing business as Arrow Foundation Repair, to Kansas District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by James Sobba LLC on behalf of William H. Wolbach. The case is 2:22-cv-02388, Wolbach v. Summit Pointe Enterprises, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 6:54 PM