Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against McLaren Automotive to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Quill & Arrow on behalf of Harper & Associates and David Wolan. The case is 2:23-cv-00331, Wolan et al v. McLaren Automotive, Inc.

Automotive

January 17, 2023, 6:27 PM