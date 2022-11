Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith Von Schleicher & Associates on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against MetLife to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by the Kaufman Legal Group on behalf of Sharon Wojcik. The case is 1:22-cv-06518, Wojcik v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 2:57 PM