Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McCandlish Holton on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Gordon, Dodson, Gordon & Rowlett on behalf of Mary P. Wojcik. The case is 3:23-cv-00085, Wojcik v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 4:34 PM