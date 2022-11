Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against McNeil Consumer Healthcare to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Marciano & MacAvoy on behalf of Chris Wohlfahrt and Renee Wohlfahrt, accuses the defendant of failing to provide information on the safety and efficacy of Pediacare, a cold medicine for children. The case is 2:22-cv-04742, Wohlfahrt v. Mcneil Consumer Healthcare.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 29, 2022, 5:17 PM