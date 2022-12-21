Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Larson King on Wednesday removed a race-based discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Bancorp to Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by the Morris Law Group on behalf of Peter Wogbah and Peter Renewal LLC, accuses the defendant of refusing to allow the plaintiff to withdraw funds from his account, then calling the police after the plaintiff requested to speak with a manager. The case is 0:22-cv-03133, Wogbah et al. v. U.S. Bancorp.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 7:32 PM