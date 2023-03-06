Who Got The Work

Ashlee D. Riopka and Elizabeth Pilcher of Maynard, Cooper & Gale have entered appearances for Hartford Life and Accident Insurance in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which challenges Hartford's termination of long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 19 in Texas Southern District Court by Marc Whitehead & Associates on behalf of Melanie Wobig. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:23-cv-00212, Wobig v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 4:17 AM