Who Got The Work

Kristen A. McCallion and Vivian C. Cheng of Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for the operators of Silicon Valley startup LocalBTV in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, brought by New York broadcaster WNET and affiliates, accuses LocalBTV of capturing broadcast television signals and retransmitting copyrighted content without permission. The action, filed July 5 in New York Southern District Court by Davis & Gilbert, is 1:22-cv-05693, Wnet et al v. Didja, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 19, 2022, 9:15 AM