Cashman Scrap & Salvage, Servicio Marina Superior and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Nixon Peabody, McGuireWoods and Jones Walker on behalf of WM Capital Partners 85. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11658, WM Capital Partners 85 LLC v. Cashman Equipment Corp. et al.

July 25, 2023, 2:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Wm Capital Partners 85, LLC

Nixon Peabody

Cashman Equipment Corp.

Cashman Scrap & Salvage LLC

James M. Cashman

Servicio Marina Superior, LLC

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute