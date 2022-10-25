Who Got The Work

Seth L. Hudson and Sarah Ashley Barnett of Nexsen Pruet have stepped in to represent Dumond Inc. in a pending trademark infringement and trade dress lawsuit. The action, over the sale of confusingly similar 'Citristrip' paint remover products, was filed Aug. 26 in North Carolina Western District Court by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on behalf of W.M. Barr & Company Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:22-cv-00447, W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. v. Dumond, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 25, 2022, 7:44 AM