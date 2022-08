New Suit - Trademark

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of W.M. Barr & Company Inc. The suit takes aim at Dumond Inc. over the sale of a paint remover product that is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's Citristrip paint remover products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00447, W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. v. Dumond, Inc.

North Carolina

August 26, 2022, 7:16 PM